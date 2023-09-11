Barellan have made an outstanding 11-goal comeback to become under 17s premiers over Temora to open the Farrer League grand final day.
Down at halftime, some tough positional calls were made to keep the Two Blues in the game.
Coach Ashleigh O'Leary said the side has been a pleasure to coach, and deserved the win 34-32 win.
After going down in last year's grand final, she said they were hungry to get the win.
"At half time, when we were 11 down, I was feeling pessimistic," O''Leary said.
"It led me to make a few tough calls in regards to playing time for some of them which is always tough."
With most of the team playing up due to the club not having a junior program, O'Leary said they've held their own well against older girls.
Approaching the season with an 'every player gets three quarters' philosophy, O'Leary said every player has played a part in their success.
"I approached the whole season with them as everyone's trying to get at least three quarters, so then the least confident ones are still getting three quarters of game time and I just thought we finished minor premieres with that approach throughout the season, so I felt like there was no reason why I wouldn't have to do that in today's game," she said.
"But after the first few quarters of taking that approach I was like we just need to play our best now."
The changes paid off for the Two Blues, with the side finishing the game up.
With scores tight heading into the fourth quarter, O'Leary said she couldn't bring herself to look at the score and wasn't confident they'd won when the final whistle blew.
"The whistle sort of went and I was like, that's it?" she said.
"I looked at the scoreboard and went 'oh gosh, we won' because it was so quick and even.
"At three quarter time when we were 25-all I just said no we're not looking at it, it doesn't help anything."
O'Leary said the group has been a joy to coach and with only three ageing out of the side, she's keen to see them return to the court next year.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The under 17s game set the day up for a wealth of tight games, with none tighter than the A reserve game between Charles Sturt University and Northern Jets.
CSU came out strong, with just one loss on their record for the year, in their qualifying final against Northern Jets two weeks ago.
Developing a 10 goal lead, A late run from Northern Jets had the score tied up at full time, forcing the game into extra play.
With five minutes to play each way, CSU just held on to become 45-43 premiers.
Coach Jacqui Sharp said she's immensely proud of her team.
"I'm really proud, it's all pride for me," Sharp said.
"I've been with this club 12 years, and winning premierships is just the best thing in the world to happen, how can you not love your club this much."
Keeping calm heads was something Sharp had been focusing on with her side all season, and she said she did her best to maintain calm herself on the sideline during the game.
Ultimately, she believes their mindset was what got them over the line.
"I was pretty calm, I feel like a premiership team are the ones that can keep their heads, and I think that comes from leadership, so it was my goal to keep really calm, to promote and foster that mentality.
"I knew my girls had it in the bag, I knew my girls were the better team when we came in today, it was just about how they brought themselves and how they held themselves."
Before returning to the court for the extra time periods, Sharp said she asked the side how much they wanted to win, and encouraged them to take that as their energy.
"I told them that they just had to find the hunger, find the drive, and if they really wanted that medal it was up to them to bring it home," she said.
Three clubs were crowned premiers across the day, with Barellan and CSU each winning two, while Temora took out the A grade grand final in an dominant display of netball to finish the Farrer League season.
Under 17s
Barellan 34 d Temora 32. Best on court: Sophie Male (Barellan)
C grade
Charles Sturt University 34 d Temora 21. Best on court: Abbey Young (CSU)
B grade
Barellan 50 d Charles Sturt University 48. Best on court: Bailee McDonald (Barellan)
A reserve grade
Charles Sturt University 45 d Northern Jets 43. Best on court: Emma Dickinson (CSU)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.