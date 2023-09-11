The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan, CSU add two trophies each to cabinets in tight grand final day

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Barellan have made an outstanding 11-goal comeback to become under 17s premiers over Temora to open the Farrer League grand final day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.