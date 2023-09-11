Residents from across the MIA and beyond are gearing for this year's Griffith City2lake run to be held September 24.
Although the event is normally held in March, it was rescheduled to September due to flooding impacting roads earlier this year.
Residents from as far as Leeton and Narrandera participate in the annual event, now in it's 10th year, with funds raised to got towards the Griffith branch of Can Assist.
Participants either walk, ride or run the 9 kilometres trek from Jubilee Oval to the Lake Wyangan Picnic area.
Cyclists will put their foot to the pedal from 8am, followed soon after by runners, walkers and even those with prams helping the cause.
The Griffith Sikh Community, Grow More Community and Rapid Relief Team will also be doing their bit to ensure participants are well hydrated at drink stations along the way.
First place achievers will receive medals as the Griffith Lions serve up a storm and Real Juice provide refreshments.
Event coordinator Cheryl Wood said with Winter sport drawing to an end, the event is a perfect way to dust off the cobwebs of the colder months.
READ MORE
"The City2lake always has a great community and fun feel to it and I'm certain it will go off with a bang this year," Mrs Wood said.
She hopes to see registration numbers surpass the previous year's figure.
"Last year, numbers were hindered slightly due to COVID. We generally get around 800 participants so I'll be happy to see that return."
The event has managed to raise as much as $50,000 in previous years and Can Assist Griffith President Olga Forner said every cent goes back to the community.
"All funds help our residents through their cancer journeys," Mrs Forner said.
"The City2lake is our main fundraising event - the thing that keeps our charity viable and able to continue providing assistance to those in need."
Registrations can be made at the Griffith City Library during Manual Registration and Bib Collection days on Saturday September 9 and 16 from 10am until 1pm, Thursday September 21 at 4pm until 6pm and Saturday September 23 from 10am until 2pm.
Online registrations can be made here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.