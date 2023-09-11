The Area News
Registrations sought for 10th Annual Griffith City2lake

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
The Griffith City2lake organising committee are excited for the upcoming event. Pictured are (back): Rebecca Rosato, Sonia Callipari, Sharon Martinello. Front: Cheryl Wood and Olga Forner. Picture supplied
Residents from across the MIA and beyond are gearing for this year's Griffith City2lake run to be held September 24.

