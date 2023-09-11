The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Griffith book grand final spot with tight win over Coolamon

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith is off to the Riverina League A grade grand final after a six goal win over Coolamon on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.