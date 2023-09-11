The efforts of Griffith and Leeton teams have been heralded following last month's Great Escape Oz Car Rally.
Now in it's 20th year, the event saw cars from across Australia take off in a cloud of dust to raise an invaluable $151,000 for Cure4 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Griffith duo, Troy and Nathan Campbell, were among the top fundraisers for the week-long adventure, raising some $17000 and covering a distance of 8000 kilometres from Griffith to Karumba, north QLD.
They came first in their class C 1984 to 1993 category, 1st in NSW and were proclaimed the 2nd highest fundraiser in the rally.
In addition, they were named 2nd outright winners, taking home the 65 Roses - all round sportsman and mateship award.
Mr Campbell said it was his 15th year taking part while it was Nathan's first, and called it a great bonding experience as well as a terrific achievement.
READ MORE
"We started on August 12 and finished up on the 20th near bottom of the gulf, driving my 1996 Toyota Hilux lovingly dubbed 'Rolling Red'. It was fantastic to be a part of," Mr Campbell said.
"It was great to have Nathan along for the ride to see how big and special this event is. From what I know, we and another Griffith team were involved, along with Leeton's Craig and Colleen Willis who have been participating in the event for the full 20 years of its existence. I think that's something to celebrate in its own right.
"Highlights for me included getting that far towards to top of Australia, staying in cattle stations and the charity auctions along the way.
"More importantly than anything though, it's not about winning but raising money and doing as much as we can for this cause."
Raising funds for cystic fibrosis has been dear to Mr Campbell's heart. Aside from taking part in the annual rally, he has also been a chief organiser of the Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day in Griffith for many years.
"I also hold other events throughout the year for the cause, including barbecues - it's a big part of my life," he said.
"I'd like to say thank all our sponsors - this could never have happened without their valued support."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.