Hanwood have qualified for a fourth straight Pascoe Cup final after coming away with a narrow win over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park in the Major Semi Final.
It was a close battle in the first half and Hanwood went into the half time break level with the Sharks with the potential of extra time being required looking possible.
That was until Will Piva popped up just after the hour-mark.
The Hanwood side were able to press the Sharks as they tried to come out from the back and after forcing a turnover, Piva was sent through and placed his shot into the back of the net to give his side a 1-0.
The minor premiers were able to hold out for the remainder of the game and secure passage through to the decider where they will await either the Sharks or Tolland, after the Wolves were able to come away with a 3-2 win over Leeton United.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was full of praise for his young side after they secured yet another finals berth.
"From where we were at the start of the year with the massive turn over of players," he said.
"First grade lost nine, and reserve grade lost eight, I think we ended up losing about 24 players. It rejuvenated the whole squad and we couldn't have asked for much more than to reach the grand final with such a young squad, probably the youngest in the competition."
It wasn't a simple lead up to the clash for Hanwood as they lost Chris Zappala on Thursday night while Jacom Vitucci picked up a knock as Hanwood's second grade side secured a grand final spot with a 2-0 win.
