Yoogali SC will need to make the most of the second chance next weekend after falling 2-1 in the CPL major semi-final against Queanbeyan City.
Trouble struck for the league champions after 18 minutes when Yoogali keeper Michael DePaoli was adjudged to have brought down Hussein Fureje to give away a penalty, which was converted by Nico Abot.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Joe Preece was able to get onto the score sheet after being found by Darren Bailey and then knocking the ball under the Queanbeyan City keeper.
Yoogali would have been hoping to at least hold onto the deadlock until halftime, but City were able to strike two minutes before the break to take a 2-1 lead.
The Griffith-based side had the better of the play in the second half but wasn't able to make the most of it, with the best chance coming after a Reuben Donadel ball across the box hit the upright and stayed out while a strong claim for a penalty was waved away to fall 2-1.
