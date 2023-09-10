The Area News
Yoogali SC fall to Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:11am, first published September 10 2023 - 6:27pm
Yoogali SC will need to make the most of the second chance next weekend after falling 2-1 in the CPL major semi-final against Queanbeyan City.

Liam Warren

Liam Warren

