Leeton has set up a date with DPC Roosters in the Group 20 First Grade Grand Final after coming from behind to defeat the Black and Whites in Darlington Point.
The Black and Whites were able to make the most of the Greens ill-discipline with piggyback penalties as Jarrad Williams is able to dive over.
The Leeton side was finally able to get some field position of their own as Kirtis Fisher was able to get his first of the day and bring the scores level at 4-all.
Just past the midway point of the first half, Stephen Broome found his way over despite suspicions of a forward pass in the lead-up, and they were able to hold on for the remaining 17 minutes of the first half to take an 8-4 lead into the break.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was happy with how his defence stood up under pressure in the first half.
"We just knew we had to cut out the errors in their end," he said.
"We would get down there and give it away by dropping it or giving away penalties. Our defence was excellent in the first half, they probably could have gotten another 20 points ahead.
"We talked about it at halftime, and it was much improved in that second half."
After the Greens were pinned on their own line in the opening stages of the second half, they were able to turn defence into attack as Josh Fisher found his way over, and with Tyler O'Connell's successful conversion, they were two points up.
It was short-lived, however, as Chris Latu was able to barge his way over, but from the Greens were able to run away with the game.
O'Connell showed his skill with his hands to bring down a Philp cut-out pass and score in the corner before Kirtis Fisher scored his second of the day to give Leeton a six-point lead.
RELATED
Leeton's young winger, O'Connell, scored another two inside the final eight minutes of the game in between a sin-binning to Broome after a late hit on O'Connell.
Philp gave a glowing review of O'Connell.
"He has improved out of sight this year and has matured a lot," he said.
"He is still learning a lot and improving every week, and he certainly stood out today."
Leeton secured their grand final spot after Billy Rabua crossed in the corner as the Greens picked up a 34-14 win to set up a replay of the 2022 decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.