Australia's oldest Italian community church - Yoogali's Our Lady of Pompeii Roman Catholic Church on Edon Street- is undergoing major renovations.
The iconic heritage-listed building is partially masked by scaffolding as work is undertaken to its roof, following a review for major maintenance last year.
Parish of St Francis priest, Father Peter Stojanovic said the project has been halted due to technical issues associated with the truss beams in the roof calling for designers to evaluate a way forward.
He says he hopes the work will resume shortly.
"There were truss movements occurring so we are waiting on an engineering company and surveyors are also being sourced," Father Stojanovic said.
"Currently we're on a waiting list because of the degree of other building activity happening in the area. We're in a cue but I've heard recently the designers are almost ready to start.
"Head of the church committee, Adrian Edgcome-Lucas, has been in regular contact with the Diocesan project manager in the hope of pushing the project forward despite these difficulties," he said.
"Meanwhile, we've done some other renovations to the old school area that includes creating a new toilet block and plans for a baby change room. It includes new paint, windows, and amenities. This will be great for the congregation as a many baptisms are held at the church.
In addition, landscaping is also underway and there are hopes for renovations to St Mary's Hall down the track.
"We have a new pavement feature in the gardens which pays tribute to the those who have been involved with the church over the years," Father Stojanovic said
"St Mary's hall is 70 years old this year. It's been a favourite hub in the area where many celebrations have occurred. We hope to see this be the next restoration project," he said.
The roof restorations have been greatly supported by community fundraisers and an array of donations and major funding contributions by several families.
The church was built with rocks sourced from the area and designed by Antonio Ceccato, who based the structure on a church in the Italian town of Cavaso del Tomba.
