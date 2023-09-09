The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

A triumphant return for the Cup, as well as the winning duo who made their comeback after medical complications

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 9 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OFF TO THE RACES. Picture by Cai Holroyd
OFF TO THE RACES. Picture by Cai Holroyd

It was a great day for the return of the Griffith Cup, which saw hundreds come out to the Dalton park racetrack to see the spectacle, place a bet or two and enjoy the sunshine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.