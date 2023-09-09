It was a great day for the return of the Griffith Cup, which saw hundreds come out to the Dalton park racetrack to see the spectacle, place a bet or two and enjoy the sunshine.
Gates opened at 11.30 for a full day of races, live music, food trucks and of course, the Fashions on the Field event where entrants could show off their sense of style and flair for the dramatic.
The winner of the Classic Lady of the Day, Elizabeth Paterson, was excited to be recognised for her work designing and making her outfit singlehandedly - with 200 feathers adorning the bright purple hat and five metres of fabric used in the matching skirt.
"I've been working on it for a few weeks, I finished the hat at 12.30am last night," she said, but the weeks of work hadn't dissuaded her from already planning to make another one for next year.
Fashion is one thing, but the main event was of course, the Griffith Cup. The fifth race of the day had everyone on the edge of their seats, with a team all the way from Canberra taking the trophy home thanks to Off Shaw.
John Rolfe Racing's horse Off Shaw, or as he's known at home, Lucas, won the Griffith Cup by half a length, but his and jockey Nyssa Burrell's journey to victory has not been an easy one.
Miss Burrell made her return to the track for the Griffith Cup after a year off to recover from a nasty fall and a spinal injury.
"I've had a year and a half or more off from having a fall and breaking my back," she said.
Returning to the track after medical complications is something Miss Burrell and her horse have in common, as this was Lucas's big return to racing after a throat surgery almost took him out of the game.
"He might go for a small break. He had an operation, this is first preparation after his throat operation," said Jenney Rolfe.
"We might give him four to six weeks off, and then might enter some of the Summer Cups ... He was a very good horse back in his day, and we bought him knowing he needed a throat operation and that's what we ended up doing."
Miss Burrell had nothing but praise for her horse, even when things got close heading into the final straight.
"He was a bit messy behind the gates ... but he jumped out and he led quite easily. At the bottom of the straight, there was one on my flank and I could hear it," she said.
"He toughed it out, he ran strong right to the line."
Following Off Shaw were Zarsupreme, Tully's Gold, Blazing Zone and Sonattack while Mescaminto trailed several lengths behind the pack to finish up the race, but put in a bold effort nonetheless.
