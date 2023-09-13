PET OF THE WEEK: Fudge is sweet like chocolate

Fudge is a floppy eared, gentle boy who absolutely loves human attention.
He is a Staffy/Labrador cross, approximately two years old, with a beautiful nature.
He walks well on a lead, is not a barker and doesn't jump up on people. He already knows some commands and simply wants to please you.
Despite arriving at the Pound with a major neck injury, obviously caused by being tied up with a tight rope, Fudge's ability to trust and forgive shows what a lovely personality he has.
He has now been cleared by the vet and is on medication to help with healing.
READ MORE
Fudge is dog friendly and wouldn't mind sharing a home and yard with another friendly, desexed dog, but would also be just fine on his own and he would definitely enjoy the life of a lounge lizard.
If you can offer Fudge the loving home he deserves, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet.
Fudge's adoption fee is $355, which includes lifetime registration, desexing, microchipping, first vaccination, flea treatment and worming.
A reminder not to forget to check out the annual Dog Show to be held on Sunday, October 1 at the Griffith Show. There will be a new class this year for Adopted Dogs so, if your best friend is a rescue dog, please consider entering.
We are happy to report that all Dog Show entry fees this year will be supporting Friends of Griffith Pound.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.