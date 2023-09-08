Big Brothers Big Sisters Griffith are hosting a special information session for aspiring mentors as they get ready to train mentors up before the program gets going.
The organisation is currently on the lookout for volunteers interested in mentoring young people aged 7-17 in Griffith and surrounds, partnering friendly adults with young people needing support.
Whether young people are struggling in school or at home, or even young people encountering the criminal justice system, mentorship can be an important resource to helping them stay on track and feel accepted by the community.
That importance is why Griffith's Big Brother, Big Sister group is hosting an online information session on September 14 at 7pm, facilitated by CEO Mark Watt along with special guests sharing their own stories with the program.
Volunteers will also be outlining the recruitment and vetting process, as well as answering some common questions from new volunteers.
Registration is now open through humanitix. More information is available at bigbrothersbigsisters.org.au.
