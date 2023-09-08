The Area News
South Griffith McDonald's is planned to be open for business just before Christmas this year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 1:00pm
Licensee Matt Gidley outside the construction site, soon to be home to a new Macca's location. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Licensee Matt Gidley outside the construction site, soon to be home to a new Macca's location. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Construction has started on the new McDonald's, planning to be whipping out burgers by Christmas this year.

