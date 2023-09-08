Construction has started on the new McDonald's, planning to be whipping out burgers by Christmas this year.
Griffith is soon to be home to a second McDonald's store, located opposite Griffith City Cinemas. The store will feature solar panels, a heat recovery water system as well as energy-saving LED lighting to reduce emissions.
It's estimated to bring in over $5 million for the local Griffith economy.
Licensee Matt Gidley said he was keen to see it spring up, although running two stores presents unique challenges that caused a few nerves.
"It's exciting. There's a fair bit of work to be done both in construction and employment ... Griffith is thriving as a town, so this is a great opportunity to continue being a part of Griffith's growth plans," he said.
"This Southern part of Griffith is growing. There's construction and housing developing all the time out this way, and there's no other food on this retail precinct either."
Mr Gidley added that the next step for them was hiring and training at the current store, so that they can transition easily when the new store is built.
"We get great support from the community already at our existing site, so we're looking forward to creating more job opportunities."
"That'll be a big focus for us, hopefully we can create opportunities for everyone - whether you're 14 years old or 65," he said.
McDonald's is currently hiring for a variety of roles in both Griffith restaurants. More information and applications are available at careers.mcdonalds.com.au.
