Man convicted of sexual touching in licensed premises

A Melbourne man has been convicted and fined $1000 after he touched a woman at a licensed premises in Yenda.
Mahanbir Bhangoo, 37 of Narre Warren South, was charged with sexually touch another person without consent and was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on September 6 after entering a plea of guilty.
Documents tendered to court state Bhangoo was staying in Yenda during the June long weekend.
At 8pm on June 11 he was drinking with two mates in licensed premises, when around 10.30pm, the victim entered the premises with her boyfriend and another friend.
Bhangoo was standing at a table facing the bar and then moved towards the bar. Standing behind the victim, in motion he bent down and placed his left hand between the victim's thighs and squeezed.
The victim turned around and pushed Bhangoo away and yelled at him. Bhangoo's friends approached the victim and apologised on his behalf.
Bhangoo was asked to leave the premises and he complied, returning to his accommodation.
Police were called and attended at 11.15pm to take statements from the victim and witnesses.
When Bhangoo was interviewed at Griffith police station he identified himself on CCTV footage.
Bhangoo's solicitor Olivia Harris told the court the behaviour was out of character for her client.
Ms Harris said her client had started drinking during the day at the Sikh Games, later finding himself back at Yenda and had no clear recollection of his actions. She said Bhangoo didn't normally drink to excess.
After viewing the CCTV footage Ms Harris said her client was shocked at the behaviour, and had began taking steps to change his relationship with alcohol and had demonstrated remorse.
She told the court that it was a case of mistaken identity and that Bhangoo didn't believe the victim was a stranger to him.
Ms Harris said Bhangoo had already experienced some consequences and had lost a job due to the charges, and was concerned that recording a conviction would prevent him from working in the field that he had built a career in.
Ms Harris said Bhangoo had no criminal history and asked for a conditional release order.
"What would the victim think if there's not a conviction?" Magistrate Trevor Khan asked.
"Doing what he did goes back to the old issue of consent," Mr Khan said. "Surely you wouldn't do it even to someone you know.
"The law says I cannot take self-intoxication into account."
Mr Khan acknowledged serious consequences could flow from any conviction, he said the community believed this style of behaviour should be called out and consequences applied.
He told Bhagoo that his behaviour was out of step with what is acceptable.
"You fell well short of community expectations."
Bhangoo was convicted and was fined $1000, he will serve a 12 month community corrections order.
