Man convicted of sexual touching in licensed premises

Mahanbir Bhangoo fined $1000 and sentenced to community corrections order for touching another patron

By Staff Reporters
September 10 2023 - 12:00pm
A Melbourne man has been convicted and fined $1000 after he touched a woman at a licensed premises in Yenda.

