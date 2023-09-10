A double lung transplant recipient is kayaking 1400 kilometres of the Murrumbidgee River to raise money for lung disease research.
Seventy-year-old grandfather Bill Van Nierop was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a disease with no cure or cause, in 2015.
Mr Van Nierop was told he had a 50 per cent chance of surviving the next three years, and defied the odds by living a healthy lifestyle and securing a double lung transplant in 2021.
The Redlands man set off on his 'Long Kayak for Lungs 2' journey at Jugiong on September 4 and is expected to arrive in Balranald in about four weeks' time.
He will pass by Wagga, Gundagai and Narrandera, with the trip's total length being 1400km.
The kayaker hopes to raise $48,000, which will support 1000 hours of IPF and transplant via The Common Good, an initiative of the Prince Charles Hospital.
The kayak is the third time Mr Van Nierop has putting his mind and body to the test, but his first since his double lung transplant.
In 2017, he completed the Long Walk for Lungs, a 697km walk, and in 2018 completed his first Long Kayak for Lungs - a 42 day, 2200km kayak. Combined, these efforts raised more than $210,000 for The Lung Foundation Australia.
Thanks to The Prince Charles Hospital and my incredible medical team there, I have been given a second chance and Im not going to waste it," Mr Van Nierop said.
"There are families across Australia who are affected by lung disease every day and Im going to do my part to spread support and to do some good for those families."
With a new lease on life, Mr Van Nierop has been devoted to raising awareness about his rare condition and advocating for further research into lung disease as a whole.
He described his experience with his diagnosis as a lonely and challenging ordeal, where he felt there was a lack of community understanding and support about the disease.
"Lung disease is very tough to live with mentally. I've received comments from people such as, 'you don't look sick enough' or 'you must have been a smoker', and it had a real effect on my mental health," he said.
"I hope that by stepping forward with my kayak, and raising my voice as a patient, I can help influence social change, as well as raising funds for crucial medical research.
About 1250 people are diagnosed with IPF each year, with countless more affected by broader lung disease.
Chief executive of The Common Good, Steve Francia, said Mr Van Nierop's mission was to shine a light on the battle that Australians affected by lung disease face.
"Awareness rates for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and lung disease as a whole, is critically low in Australia and through Bill's leadership, advocacy and fundraising, we can help drive forward research that will result in positive outcomes for those impacted," Mr Francia said.
To learn more about the Long Kayak for Lungs, visit longkayakforlungs.com.au and to donate visit tcg.org.au/support-bill.
