A PARTY like no other is just weeks away when the Leeton Pride Festival comes to life for the first time.
The event will be held from September 29 to October 1 with a fun weekend of activities, entertainment, markets, a parade and more all planned for all of the community to take part.
Organisers have stressed the event is for all residents and they hope to see the inaugural event become a huge success for the town.
All of the fun kicks off on September 29 with the Pride Welcome Party at the Wade Hotel from 7pm to 10pm, with a glow roller disco also running that day at the Leeton Tennis Courts from 4pm to 10pm.
The celebrations ramp up the following day with the Pride Fair Day in Mountford Park from 11am to 4pm.
Stallholders are still needed for this event, so for those who are looking to sell their wares, now is the time, particularly given there won't be a Farmers Market in Leeton for October.
The Pride Parade itself will take place from 1pm to 2pm. Floats are also still needed for this and need not have a pride theme. Each float can promote their community group, sporting organisation, business or anything in between.
"It's all about showing support for the event, but we don't expect everyone to have a pride theme," organiser Nicholas Wright said.
"After the parade we will return to the park for more fun and entertainment. There's going to be so much to see and do.
"We'll have some excellent entertainment, including professional drag queens and performers from Zana Aerial Dance Academy.
"There's activities for the kids, food and more. We're hoping to have a really fun atmosphere for everyone to enjoy."
The Leeton Pride Festival has been in the works for some years, but the first event was put on ice during the pandemic.
However, all of that is now behind them and the festival is planned to be a fabulous event for everyone to enjoy.
Mr Wright stressed it was a community event that was suitable for everyone to take part in.
"You don't have to be part of the LGBTIQA+ community to enjoy the festival, it's for everyone to enjoy, we want everyone to come together to celebrate," he said.
With everything now coming together for the weekend, the committee is well on track in ensuring the event will be a success.
Volunteers are still needed in some areas, mostly when it comes to marshalling for the parade.
Those who have a moment or two to spare is encouraged to contact the festival organisers through the www.leetonpride.org.au website or the Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective social media.
Another highlight for the weekend will be the Pride After Party at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club from 7pm to 1pm following the fair and parade.
"I'm really looking forward to that ... it's going to be a huge party," Mr Wright said.
"This is our only ticketed event for the festival.
"It's a safe space for everyone to come, relax and enjoy the festivities."
The fun doesn't stop there with the third and final day of the festival also jam-packed with activities.
There will be a Drag Recovery Brunch at the Wade Hotel from 11am to 1pm, as well as the screening of queer films at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery from 1pm to 6pm.
There will also be an exhibition on show throughout the weekend at the gallery for those interested in taking a long through and learning more about the history of the LGBTIQA+ community.
Di Harrison is an ally of the community and she has been assisting with planning for the weekend and is hopeful it will be well supported.
"It's a great thing for Leeton ... we've been to similar events in Wagga and Hay and they are always a lot of fun," she said.
"It's always lovely to see everyone there with big smiles on their faces having a good time together."
For more information visit www.leetonpride.org.au where applications for stallholders and parade floats can be found.
