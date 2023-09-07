The Area News
Century-old cars will take to the Griffith streets in October for the National Veteran Vehicle Tour

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
A 1915 Model T Ford owned by Dave Robinson, expected to tour as part of the National Veteran Vehicle Tour. Picture supplied
A 1915 Model T Ford owned by Dave Robinson, expected to tour as part of the National Veteran Vehicle Tour. Picture supplied

The Veteran Vehicle Tour will be back in Griffith in October, bringing century-old cars and vehicles to town for a week-long tour and showcase.

