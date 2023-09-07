The Veteran Vehicle Tour will be back in Griffith in October, bringing century-old cars and vehicles to town for a week-long tour and showcase.
From October 2 to 8, the Veteran and Vintage Car Club will be setting up shop in Griffith, with daily runs around to nearby towns showcasing 125 veteran cars and bikes - vehicles produced before December 31, 1918.
Vehicles have been entered from every state and territory in Australia, with a 1903 Oldsmobile holding the coveted title of 'oldest car,' followed by a 1904 De Dion Bouton. The most common vehicle will of course, be the Model T Ford.
Committee member Nick Nowak said that they had initially thought to hold the event in Canberra, but selected Griffith due to the terrain and less busy roads.
"The terrain and countryside in and around Griffith is predominantly flat, less busy and extremely suitable for pre-1919 cars and bikes. The general age demographic of the drivers and country roads are more suitable and enjoyable for Veteran vehicles," he said.
"Furthermore the number of small towns we can visit within easy driving distance of Griffith is attractive."
The best opportunities for Griffith locals to see the historic vehicles will be on October 2 and 5, when they will set up shop in town rather than tour.
On October 2, the vehicles will be gathering at the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum for registration, while the park will run a special 'Machinery and Market' day with a steam plant, blacksmithing and artisanal market stalls for a reduced entry fee.
On October 5, the Tour will spend the day in and around Griffith before meeting at the Visitor's Centre at 5.30pm for the Gaslight Parade.
From 7.15pm, the cars will be parading up and down Banna Avenue, with their original acetylene gas lights being lit up to provide quite the show.
