High winds have taken power out across areas of Griffith, knocking down powerlines in Wakaden Street.
Power is out in parts of North and South Griffith.
Essential Energy is currently investigating the outage in South Griffith but a cause has not yet been determined - while the North Griffith outage has been caused by downed powerlines.
A number of properties have had power restored near Wakaden Street, but a remaining few will be without power while repairs take place. There is no current estimation on when that will be completed.
Crews have been dispatched in South Griffith and are currently searching for the source of the outage - which has impacted over 800 residents.
There is no current estimation on when that outage will be resolved.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy reminded all to stay at least 8 metres away from any fallen lines, particularly when strong winds are involved.
People are being asked to avoid Wakaden Street while crews from Essential Energy and Fire and Rescue work to repair the fallen lines and restore power.
UPDATED 4:30PM
The properties in South Griffith have had power restored, with the cause of the outage identified as a fallen tree branch on the power lines.
