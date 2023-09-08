Gallery's new exhibition marks major milestone
To celebrate four decades, Griffith Regional Art Gallery has opened a community exhibition looking back on artists, patrons and supporters who have contributed to help make the cultural institution a success. A gala night celebrating the anniversary will be hosted on September 9. The exhibition runs until September 26.
Jockey Club to host the Griffith Cup on Saturday
Six races, Fashions on the Field, live music from Analog Trick, Dalton Park is the place to be for the city's only thoroughbred racing meeting in 2023. Gates opens at 11.30am.
Griffith artists displaying their talents from Saturday
Kurrajong's clients will be displaying their artwork on Banna Avenue this month. The art has been created through a program facilitated by Western Riverina Community College and will be on show for the next month at Kurrajong's Banna Avenue office. Entry is by gold coin donation.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com.
Pop-up art exhibition opens on Yambil Street
For September, Australian Ant Art takes centre stage at the Rooms of Requirement, where molten aluminum meets ant hills.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Lolohea Brothers take the stage at Griffith Leagues Club from 6pm on Saturday. The Sporties Club hosts Twice Shy from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Acoustics with Joseph from 6pm and then The Mighty Yak from 8pm on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday. Casual Sax perform at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. DJs Rossi and Moony will be spinning tunes for the Area Hotel's White Party on Saturday night.
Tournament returns to Griffith Golf Club
Golfers in teams of four will play for prizes and the chance to reach the next division. Play begins from 9am on Sunday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
Your guide to what's on
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.