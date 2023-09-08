The Lolohea Brothers take the stage at Griffith Leagues Club from 6pm on Saturday. The Sporties Club hosts Twice Shy from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Acoustics with Joseph from 6pm and then The Mighty Yak from 8pm on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday. Casual Sax perform at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. DJs Rossi and Moony will be spinning tunes for the Area Hotel's White Party on Saturday night.