Elders Griffith has raised over $60,000 for Angel Flight with their annual Elders Ball held on September 2.
250 people attended the event, supporting the charity that provides free non-emergency flights for those in rural Australia who need medical services that are unavailable locally.
Elders Griffith chose to use the ball to raise funds for Angel Flight after sales support officer Mikayla O'Neill made use of the service 18 months ago when her infant daughter got sick.
Branch manager Ray Ellis said they were were keen to give back to Angel Flight through the event.
"It was quite fitting to support Angel Flight, to give back to that charity which helped Mikayla and so many others in our region," he said.
"From day one, everyone in the branch jumped on board straight away. I am very humbled and honoured to be part of a great team that wanted to create such an event."
The dinner included entertainment from Wagga comedian Dane Simpson, as well as music by Venus and a raffle.
The charity auction raised over $30,000 alone, with 16 items up for grabs after donations from the community and sponsors.
"The evening was really well received, and the feedback has been great. I really couldn't be happier with how the night has been run," Mr Ellis said.
"I am so proud of what our branch has been able to achieve pulling this together, we're already looking forward to next year's event."
Angel Flight chief executive Marjorie Pagani was thrilled with the $63,955 raised by the end of the night.
"These kinds of funds will unlock hundreds and hundreds of free flights for people in this region, who require medical treatment," she said.
"The more donations we get, the more passengers we can carry ... We are sincerely thankful for what was the most significant fundraising event for our charity, ever."
