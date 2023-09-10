Keeping a steady beat is what Michael Pfitzner, also known as Fitzy, specialises in as drummer. The president of Griffith Musicians Club tells Heart Beat of City some of the stories from the stage.
What band/group do you play in: Happy Avenue. Also playing drums and percussion in the local musical theatre production of The Wedding Singer which is ironic as I have been in wedding bands all of my adult life.
Who inspires you?
My mum bless her soul carted my drum kit around all through school years and was one of my biggest fans. Drummers that inspire me are Buddy Rich, Jeff Porcaro, David Garibaldi, Dave Weckl, Terepai Richmond and Australian drum innovators Don and David Sleishman.
What was your first experience with music?
I remember as a small kid watching the Muppets and there was a drum battle between Animal and Buddy Rich and from that moment in time all I wanted to do was play drums.
I was in 3rd class at primary school when I kept nagging mum and dad to get a set of drums. It took a bit of convincing but eventually they caved, and I started getting drum lessons from Louise Johnson who at that stage had the music shop in Kooyoo Street with her twin sister Lois (keys) and brother Ray (guitar).
My first band was at school when Garry Bell started up the Griffith Junior Concert Band and later a Jazz Band. I played from sixth class primary till year 10 at high school.
Every year we would go to Borambola for 'band camp' and we were tutored by the Kapooka Army band. One of those years I was disappointed that my drum tutor was a French horn player until I realised, he was also an incredible drummer and introduced me to some of my favourite drum rudiments (sticking patterns) which I still use today.
A spin off from these camps was I was selected to tour with the Riverina Regional Jazz Band.
Once I finished Ag College, Graeme Pattern, Stuart Heffer and myself started a band initially called Giazz which after a several years (and a couple of musicals Chicago and Sweet Chariot) then turned into Kiss My Brass.
I also had a short stint with a jazz band called Swing Like A Gate which had a residency at Club 500 and later the Gemini every Thursday night. Kiss My Brass grew in popularity and continued for a couple decades as a 10-12 piece band.
We never made a lot of money with that many people in a band but boy was it a lot of fun. We were planning a reunion concert just before COVID hit and hopefully we still will.
Favourite Gig and Why?
Lots and lots of favourite gigs for many different reasons but one that stands out is when Kiss My Brass first played at the Temora Aviation Museum for a fundraiser ball with Grant Denyer as MC.
We were booked eight months out but two weeks prior the organiser Kenny Love rings and says David Lowy (museum owner, pilot and also musician) was organising a band with Doc Neeson to play after we played to close out the night.
We arrived at the hanger to set up and the sound guys were sound checking their drums. Every rivet and screw and sheet of iron in that hanger vibrated just from the kick drum. We were told that we had to wait till David's band did a sound check and we weren't to use any of their equipment. We said no problem, as a 12 piece band we've played in way smaller venues than that stage even with their equipment still on it.
An hour later David Lowy lands a Lear Jet on the tarmac and Doc and the other session musos (Doc and the Angels split in 1999) pile out and jump on stage to do sound check.
Sound check for these guys took three hours and was more of a rehearsal, so by the time they were done we had 30 minutes to set up sound check before all the guests arrived. The first song we played had a drum intro followed by a solo guitar lick that no one heard because in the rush he forgot to turn his amp on. The crowd was on fire though and we handed out more business cards that night than any other gig we played.
At that time no one really knew how crook Doc was and towards the end of the set and halfway through a song as the guitar solo starts, Doc staggers off side of stage where we were standing and around the back of the stage he puts on an oxygen mask for about half a minute, staggers back on stage waving his scarf behind his head as he did and continued the song.
The band played the song as though nothing unusual just happened. As soon as they finished the set they jumped straight in the Lear jet and flew off. Our departure was less exciting but just as dramatic as most of us travelled back to Griffith that night however Guesty and Mark Carrol stayed the night as they were travelling on to the coast the next day.
Rod only realised an hour too late that he put his car keys in his sax case that was in the back of a ute already halfway back to Griffith. We still have the desk recording of that night which we used as promo material at the time.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
My favourite songs and bands all come from 70s, 80s and 90s from Tower of Power, Steely Dan, Toto, Huey Lewis and the News, Foreigner, Phil Collins, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi, INXS, Queen just to name a few. Rosanna by Toto is still high on my song rotation list. Can't beat that Porcaro 1/2 time shuffle.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
The Griffith Musicians Club has a great history of promoting local musicians through club events and public functions like the Musos' Ball which was held on August 18 and was another great and successful night for the club.
Hats off to the early Griffith Musicians Club members who laid the foundations to what we have today. Other towns and cities have tried and failed to emulate what we have.
