LETTERS: Buybacks will hurt, Uluru Statement is there to be read

In regards to the failed Murray-Darling Basin Plan, 2750 gigalitres to save the environment. The question is what is environmental water? Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek is after more water through buybacks, on account of a promise made by Julia Gillard to allocate South Australia 450gl to come on board.
When it comes to the environment, aren't we all part of the environment? There is water set aside to run the rivers which is separated from water that flows down the rivers but is not classified as environmental flow, flood water is also unregulated flow, but is not an environmental flow.
So what is an environmental flow? Water that comes from out of the dam is now classified as environmental water, which means less food production and higher water prices.
Water is rain, that is why state governments came up with a plan to conserve rainfall by building dams on account of the occurring droughts. The federal government owns 83 per cent of the environmental water that came from 80 per cent of productive use, it is from irrigation areas.
The federal government owns 4600 gigalitres of water entitlements. This is sitting in dams to save the environment, and are flooding gum forests which have wet feet. There are towns that have lost 70 per cent of their population, and lost dairy and rice farms.
Take a drive around Griffith, how many farms are left empty? A drive out on the Beelbangera Road to Yenda shows so many productive farm lands are left empty, no water and the vines are left to die.
Many years ago, our water baliff said to me, 'Fran the Burrinjuck Dam was built for the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area to produce food. The government is selling the water downstream'. What could I say to that? It came true.
In 1993 Prime Minister Paul Keating established the Council of Australian Governments. What came was reform of the water industry. Based on full cost pricing, separation of water entitlements from land titles, to encourage the idea of water as a business.
The loss of sweet, tiny honey-bees to the parasitic Varroa mite is bigger than we think ("Wait and see", The Area News, August 30). A huge 65 per cent of Australia's horticultural and agricultural crops rely on bees for pollination.
Globally, the economic value of bees as pollinators sits between US$235 and US$577 billion per year. And that doesn't include the value of the honey we so dearly love.
Thanks to beekeepers and the DPI for working together to detect and hopefully eradicate the mite before it becomes endemic. With fewer bees, our food security is threatened. We mustn't bee-little their importance.
It has been claimed that the Uluru Statement is 26 pages, and we should be fearful of its contents. It has also claimed that the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement". This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
Accompanying the Statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story. No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a First peoples perspective. We've been deceived before about a 'carbon tax' and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
