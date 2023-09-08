The Area News
Have Your Say

Buybacks will hurt, Uluru Statement is there to be read

September 8 2023 - 10:00am
LETTERS: Buybacks will hurt, Uluru Statement is there to be read
BUYBACKS TO HURT COMMUNITIES

In regards to the failed Murray-Darling Basin Plan, 2750 gigalitres to save the environment. The question is what is environmental water? Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek is after more water through buybacks, on account of a promise made by Julia Gillard to allocate South Australia 450gl to come on board.

