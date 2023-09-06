Hanwood will head across to Rawlings Park on Sunday, looking to secure passage straight into the Pascoe Cup Final when they take on Lake Albert.
Two of the heavyweights in the Football Wagga and Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco feels it shows the strength of both clubs to be in the major semi-final not only in first grade but also seconds and thirds.
"I've said it before that Lake Albert are such a proud club," he said.
"It shows that with our sides being in the top two across all three grades that, we are doing something right.
"It's a good way to be sitting top two heading into finals, so I think both clubs will be pretty proud with where they are sitting."
It will be a strange feeling for Hanwood as they head into the first round of finals with a clean bill of health, which is something they haven't experienced all season.
With only one game last weekend, Hanwood chose to make the most of just the single game against Cootamundra to ensure most of the squad would have game time in their legs heading into the business end of the season.
"We used the last round to our advantage with the boys coming back from injury in reserves and firsts," he said.
"Everyone was able to get good minutes before this weekend. We now have a full bill of health heading into finals, which is good.
"I don't know what to do this week with nearly a full complement in all grades."
The two clashes between the two sides in the regular season showed there is little to separate the sides, and Bertacco is expecting much the same.
"Both games we have played them this year have been pretty high-intensity games," he said.
"We had a 0-all draw here, and then we won 1-0 over there, but both teams had countless chances in that game, and it could have gone either way in both matches.
"We know they are good and well structured, and we are expecting a tough battle from them."
With the prize of winning this weekend being progression straight into the grand final, the Hanwood coach wants his side to take advantage of the one perk of finishing in the top two.
"That is probably the only real advantage of finishing top two in the competition we are in," he said.
"There is no home semi or anything like that, so the only real advantage is trying to go straight into the grand final and not getting stuck in the prelim."
