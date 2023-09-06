The Area News
The Griffith track will host horse racing once again on September 9, for the first time since 2019

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Griffith horse races make triumphant comeback
Griffith horse races make triumphant comeback

The Dalton Park race track will be buzzing on September 9 with the long-awaited return of the Yenda Group Griffith Cup, after three years without any racing due to COVID-19 and poor weather.

