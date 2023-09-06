Griffith horse races make triumphant comeback

The Dalton Park race track will be buzzing on September 9 with the long-awaited return of the Yenda Group Griffith Cup, after three years without any racing due to COVID-19 and poor weather.
The annual horse race hasn't been seen since 2019, with a global pandemic putting the event on hold until 2022 - when a sudden downpour saw the event cancelled the day before it was set to begin.
Vice-president of the Griffith Jockey Club Renae Testoni said that they were all excited to see the races return.
"We are feeling pretty darn excited, to be honest ... We've had three years off - two with COVID, and then the disappointment of last year being washed out at 4pm the day before so we're super positive this year," she said.
"We've got 85 horses nominated across six races ... We've sold over 1100 entry tickets, which is amazing. We're grateful that everyone is still behind us and we have their support."
President of the Griffith Jockey Club Bernie Connolly said that everything was 'going according to plan.'
"We're confident we'll be able to put on a great day on Saturday, we just want to welcome everyone back and put on a great day," he said.
"The track is the best it's ever been so the racing will be good."
Part of that excitement is financial, with the club's expenses still needing to be paid - but without races, less money has been coming in.
"We've obviously done it tough over the last three years as a committee. Last year, we put in a new rail and done some improvements to the track so financially, last year was heartbreaking after two years of COVID," Ms Testoni said.
"We've had to pare back some stuff but not skimp on the things that we know people come for like live music, fashions on the field, the whole atmosphere."
Live music will be provided by local band Analog Trick, who had been booked for the three cancelled years and will now finally get to play to the racing audience - while food vans will provide nourishment and a 'kids corner' will keep young ones happy.
Gates will open at 11.30, before the first race begins at 1pm. Complimentary buses will be running from the Griffith Visitor's Centre to Dalton Park and back.
Tickets are now available from griffithjockeyclub.com.au.
