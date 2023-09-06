The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova Race One

By Ron Anson
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:14am
The Arsova competition kicked off last Saturday with 45 long course starters and 14 in the short course. The Arsova is the shortest of the Feral long courses being only 5.4km. Both the long and the short courses begin with a downhill run, all good so far, but then the final long-long stretch is an uphill climb all the way to the top of the ridge, not so inviting.

