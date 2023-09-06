The Arsova competition kicked off last Saturday with 45 long course starters and 14 in the short course. The Arsova is the shortest of the Feral long courses being only 5.4km. Both the long and the short courses begin with a downhill run, all good so far, but then the final long-long stretch is an uphill climb all the way to the top of the ridge, not so inviting.
Some new kids on the block (Hill) made quite an impression. Patrick Taylor in his 4th "Hill" run and first long course run started from a 12m30s handicap and posted a net time of 24m13s to claim 1st place.
In his 3rd "Hill" run Charles Wythes from a 15m00s handicap recorded a net time of 22m01s for 2nd place finishing 2 seconds ahead of his twin brother James Wythes with a net time of 23m33s. The first female back was Jessica Dalton 27m37s two seconds ahead of Allan Jones 23m39s.
Further back in the field Peter Stockwell, Mark Andreazza and Digby Jones triple dead heated for 12th place.
RELATED
There are 8 more runs in this competition, handicaps can be increased, one or two runs may be missed due to other commitments meaning there could be a reshuffling of the top five. Given their form any one of these five could win the competition.
The 2022 defending champion Georgia Grimmond was camping this weekend so will need some magic performances to make it back-to-back competition wins.
In his debut "Hill" run Edward Palmer commencing from a 5m00s handicap posted a net time of 20m50s to claim 1st place in the short course competition. Waiting for the clock to show 13 minutes rocket man Nate Mingay launches himself and after a mere 12m58s on the track takes 2nd place.
After a 13-month absence Nates mum Tammy Mingay was back and joined the others on the podium with quickest female net time of 18m32s. Last year the short course Arsova trophy went to Connor Moore, he has graduated to long course runs leaving this year's competition wide open.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.