Brumbies Country women look to adapt style

There will be a clash of two different rugby styles in the women's Capital Cup representative game.
Brumbies Country will take on their City counterparts at Bateman's Bay on Saturday and are looking to beat them at their own game.
With Southern Inland and Monaro both playing 10s rugby, the women's are looking to translate their usual approach to the under 15s game.
With it no longer an unfamiliar concept, coach Mark Macarthur hopes some of their skills developed in 10s can give them an edge.
"They've all experienced 15s now after a couple of years with his program," Macarthur said.
"While 10s is something they always do, they have been introduced to 15s.
"It's something Canberra are used to doing, but one of the things that is an advantage is our ladies are used to identifying space.
"It gives them a little bit of an edge."
READ MORE
After coming into the coaching role, Macarthur has a large squad to choose from.
However he's happy with how the team shapes.
"We're looking forward to getting out on the paddock," Macarthur said.
"We had a training session at Yass on Saturday and the team picked up the structure very well.
"They're very excited about it actually."
With places in the Kestrels team for the Australian Rugby Shield up for grabs, Macarthur believes strong performances will be rewarded with some great opportunities.
"The outcome of the game doesn't necessarily mean something, it's how it's played and how they execute their skill sets that will allow them to be selected for the Kestrels," he said.
"We've got some really handy players in there, we've got a lot of speed and some fairly aggressive tacklers in there, aggressive ball runners so I'm looking forward to seeing how they bring it all together."
Georgia Chalmers (ADFA), Brooke Melavirta, Jaimee Patton, Lana Bobbine, Rebecca Harris (Bungendore), Emma Hickey, Ivy Merlehan, Biola Dawa (CSU), Amie Fazekas, Cornelia Tanilelu, Unaisi Buuadromo (Griffith), (CSU), Jessica Simpson (Wagga City), Lauren Harris, Willow Hills, Rhianna Burke, Ulamila Kuboutawa, Yolanda Forysth, Amy Fowler, Georgie Lindsay, Milly Lucas, Tarynar Hinch (Waratahs), Dorothy Pikula-Carroll, Jordan Brooker, Josephine O'Brien (Goulburn), Tessa Good (Ag College), Taylah Frost (Yass)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.