Community Grants Program open for applications

The latest round of Community Grants are open for applications, until November 3

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
Griffith City Council's latest round of Community Grants are now open for applications, with funding available to community organisations in need of cash for projects or events in the coming months.

