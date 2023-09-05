Community Grants Program open for applications

Griffith City Council's latest round of Community Grants are now open for applications, with funding available to community organisations in need of cash for projects or events in the coming months.
Applications for the next round of grants have now opened, and will run until November 3 at 4pm. Grants of up to $2500 are available for community groups, not-for-profits and charities planning to deliver projects or events that align with the ten-year Community Strategic Plan.
Mayor Doug Curran encouraged eligible groups to apply for a Community Grant.
"The Community Grants Program aims to allow groups to develop ideas, projects and events that benefit the Griffith community," he said.
"The program acknowledges the incredible contribution our community groups and their volunteers make to achieve our shared vision for the Griffith Local Government Area ... The Grant Program is always very popular and I urge you to get your application in soon."
The most recent round saw fifteen grant applications from the community, with over $30,000 in total requested, before council staff trimmed the applications to just six with a cost of $13,497.
Ultimately, councillors decided on seven applications with a last-minute decision to award $1000 to Hanwood Public School to complete a mural.
More information is available at griffith.nsw.gov.au/grants or by contacting Griffith City Council at 1300 176 077.
