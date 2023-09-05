Griffith's Local Aboriginal Lands Council will hold a special ceremony at Cocoparra National Park to connect the community to country.
The Corroboree at Cocoparra will be held on September 16, in partnership with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service with funding from the Department of Aboriginal Affairs.
Land Council CEO Stephen Young said that part of the reasoning behind the event was to show that the Lands Council was about more than housing, and to be able to share that culture with all.
"It's to reiterate to the community, it's not just about housing. It's about culture," he said.
"When you look at an urbanised area like Griffith is, it might seem like just a hill in the distance but it's more than that."
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife service are currently in the middle of efforts to increase the visibility of Wiradjuri culture at Cocoparra National Park, including updating signage at campgrounds and walking tracks with First Nations imagery and language as well as looking into joint management of the park.
Cocoparra is an especially important site for many Wiradjuri people, as a meeting place as well as a spiritual site to reconnect to country.
"Being out there on country, I see it as my healing place," Natasha Simpson said.
Damien Reginato from the Lands Council said that he was looking forward to sharing it with his children and grandchildren.
"It's something to share with the kids. It's not just about the past, it's about the future as well and having an ongoing heritage," he said.
"You can really connect out there, it's something that everyone can come to. We're bringing it back to everyone."
The Lands Council emphasised that the event would be open to everyone, and encouraged non-Indigenous people to come and connect with them on the day.
"It takes a whole community, we want to connect Cocoparra to everyone here ... It's not just an Aboriginal thing, it's for everyone," Mr Young said.
The Corroboree will take place on September 16 at the Woolshed Flat campground from 2pm to 7pm. Registrations are not required.
