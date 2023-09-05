The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Local Aboriginal Lands Council is hosting a special Corroboree at Cocoparra National Park

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Simpson, Melissa Canzian, Damien Reginato, Karissa Undy, Sonia Undy, Gary Currey and Stephen Young. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Natasha Simpson, Melissa Canzian, Damien Reginato, Karissa Undy, Sonia Undy, Gary Currey and Stephen Young. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's Local Aboriginal Lands Council will hold a special ceremony at Cocoparra National Park to connect the community to country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.