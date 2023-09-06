LOCAL LEADER: Weeks left before Multicultural Festival begins

The anticipation is building as we draw closer to one of the most vibrant and culturally enriching events of the year - the Multicultural Festival!
With just a few weeks, our multicultural community is humming with excitement and preparations are in full swing.
The Multicultural Festival has become a beloved tradition, showcasing the incredible diversity of our community.
It's when people from all walks of life come together to celebrate and be part of the unique customs, traditions, and cuisines that make our region and in particular, Griffith, so special.
READ MORE
This year promises to be a wonderful day, with diverse performances and food stalls that will take you on a global journey without leaving town.
The Multicultural Festival will be an engaging day and a day of happy experience for all ages.
The vibrant performances will create a festive atmosphere, while the diverse food stalls will offer a deeper appreciation of the rich cultural tapestry that makes up our community.
This event, is not just about showcasing our diversity; it's about fostering unity and understanding.
It's a chance to be inclusive, and socially cohesive, and build meaningful connections with our community.
In a world where divisions seem to grow, our Multicultural Festival stands as a shining example of how diversity can be a source of strength and harmony.
Look forward to seeing the community enjoy the upcoming Multicultural Festival and be transported into a world of cultural diversity of the Griffith Communities.
Let's celebrate the diversity of the Griffith community and strengthen the bonds that make our community so extraordinary.
Stay tuned for more updates and details in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.