A man has died after a truck and car collided and burst into flames on the Sturt Highway west of Narrandera.
The Sturt Highway remains closed after the horror collision, with emergency services remaining at the scene near the intersection with Euroley Road, around 35 kilometres from Narrandera.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.35pm and when help arrived, they found both vehicles on fire and a man nearby, NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said.
"The truck driver ... is being assessed and treated for minor injuries and will be taken [to hospital]," he said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the man who had been in the car died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
It is believed he was ejected from the vehicle.
The cabin of the truck, which was carrying fruit and vegetables, was completely destroyed and the car incinerated in the fire.
"The male truck driver was uninjured and taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing," NSW Police said.
The Sturt Highway is expected to remain closed for some time as police, firefighters and paramedics tend to the crash scene, while traffic crews attend to the closures.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers established a crime scene at the highway as investigations into how the horrific collision occurred get under way.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area, with a diversion in place between Darlington Point and Narrandera.
Eastbound travellers will turn into Darlington Point and then take Kidman Way, Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Irrigation Way to rejoin the Sturt at Narrandera.
Westbound drivers will be directed along the reverse route.
The latest traffic information can be found on the Live Traffic NSW app or at livetraffic.com.
