Thefts hit Griffith's main street

It was a busy week for Griffith's criminal underground, with a number of quick thefts on Banna Avenue and one on Wood Road.
Between 3 and 3.30am on September 3, an unknown person broke into a property on Banna Avenue.
The thief was disturbed by the occupant mid-robbery, and fled the scene with just a small amount of property from the scene. Police are appealing to the community for information regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, late at night on September 2 - an unknown person or people have stolen a BMW from a property on Wood Road. The mystery thieves located the keys for the car at the premises, and left for an apparent joyride.
The vehicle was found a short time later in the canal off Kennedy Street.
Finally, at 6.30pm on August 31, an electric bike was stolen from outside a grocery store on Banna Avenue after the owner left it outside while getting their groceries. Upon their return, they found that the bike had vanished.
Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
