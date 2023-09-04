The Area News
A number of properties on Banna Avenue were struck by late-night thefts over the last week

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 4 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 4:00pm
Thefts hit Griffith's main street
It was a busy week for Griffith's criminal underground, with a number of quick thefts on Banna Avenue and one on Wood Road.

