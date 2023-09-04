It's September, and the Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group have welcomed Spring by turning Griffith blue in honour of prostate cancer awareness month.
For the entire month, Griffith businesses and organisations have been asked to 'go blue' with socks and jocks in window displays - all in an effort to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encourage men to get tested and stay aware of their health.
The event was launched at the Kooyoo Street kiosk on September 4, with the group's supporters and Member for Murray Helen Dalton attending to usher in the special program with style.
Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group chairman Colin Beaton said that it was vital to help de-stigmatise the cancer and treatment.
"The message is awareness, awareness, awareness ... prostate cancer is the second-most common cause of death in men these days - second after heart attacks, and it's the most common cancer diagnosis in men," he said.
"The subject of prostate cancer is confronting ... the good news is more men these days are being picked up in Stage 1, when treatment is fairly simple."
He asked men in Griffith to have the difficult conversations, to try and keep the conversation going past September.
"Know the risks, talk to your doctor. Ask your friends, family, teammates and colleagues 'How's your prostate, mate' and get the conversation going."
Mrs Dalton, in her speech, encouraged loved ones to urge their male family members to get tested and stay on top of things, and not take any excuses for an answer.
She added that she and the GPCSG were continuing efforts to bring in a specialised prostate cancer nurse to the region.
"Today's awareness will not go unnoticed," she said.
It's always been front and centre for me to have a prostate cancer nurse here in Griffith ... I'm still speaking to Ryan Park, the health minister about that. I think it's only fair that we do."
