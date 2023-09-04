The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites through to Group 20 Under 16s Grand Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites are the first team into the Group 20 Under 16s Grand Final after taking a two-point win over minor premiers Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.