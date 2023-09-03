The Griffith Swans haven't been able to stave off elimination for a second straight week in the Riverina Football League Reserves after falling to Turvey Park in Narrandera.
The Swans had the better of the momentum in the opening term with eight scoring shots to four but only went into the first quarter break with a four-point lead.
Inaccuracy continued to hurt the Griffith side as, once again, they had the better of the scoring shots but only kicked two goals to the Bulldogs' four to see the Turvey side head into the main break with a five-point advantage.
The Swans didn't lay down, keeping pace with the Bulldogs in the third term to close to within two points, but Turvey Park was more clinical in the final term as they came away with a 14.7 (91) to 11.16 (82) win over Griffith.
Billy Evans was among the Swans best with three goals, while Reece Matheson and Connor Bock kicked two each. Darcy McDermott, Jack Neyland, Archie Ray and Jordan Whitworth rounded out the goal kickers.
