The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Swans fall to Turvey Park in Riverina Football League minor semi final

By Liam Warren
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans haven't been able to stave off elimination for a second straight week in the Riverina Football League Reserves after falling to Turvey Park in Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.