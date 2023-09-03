A mixture of Pascoe Cup and Gardiner Shield players has proved to be enough as Hanwood wrapped up another minor premiership with a 7-1 win over Cootamundra at Hanwood Oval.
With the Strikers forfeiting the Gardiner Shield game, it was an early kick-off for the Pascoe Cup side, and Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco used the opportunity to put a youthful side on the park for the final round of the regular season.
Without a number of regulars, it didn't take long for Hanwood to stamp their authority on the game as Sebastian Patane struck after just five minutes, but Cootamundra answered straight away through Jeremiah Kaile.
It was a goal-filled opening nine minutes as Hanwood got out to a 3-1 lead with goals to Jordan Bastianon, and Jordan De Marco had the home side back in front.
The scoring rate slowed over the remainder of the first half as Jordan Dal Broi scored after 34 minutes to see Hanwood take a 4-1 lead into the break.
With an hour gone, Jordan Bellato was able to make it a four-goal advantage as Hanwood looked to head to finals with a massive win.
Luca Valensisi scored with 13 minutes remaining, while after Hanwood won a penalty just two minutes later, keeper Jack Cannon was given the opportunity to score his first senior goal and made no mistake to secure the 7-1 victory.
Hanwood will head to Rawlings Park Four next weekend with the attempts of making it straight through to the grand final when they take on Lake Albert in the major semi-final.
It will be the same match-up in second and third grade.
