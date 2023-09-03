The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Seven different goal scorers as Hanwood defeat Cootamundra in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mixture of Pascoe Cup and Gardiner Shield players has proved to be enough as Hanwood wrapped up another minor premiership with a 7-1 win over Cootamundra at Hanwood Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.