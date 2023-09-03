If you look up the dictionary definition for a game of two halves, the Group 20 First Grade Major Semi Final between the Black and Whites and DPC Roosters will be the case study.
It was the Panthers who were able to convert possession into points in the opening 20 minutes, with Sireli Vulaono getting over from dummy half before George Broome crossed in the corner and gave the Black and Whites a 10-0 lead after 18 minutes.
Epeli Serukabaivata extended that lead just past the halfway mark of the first half before the Roosters lost Ethan Taufa to a professional foul.
The Panthers made the most of the numerical advantage with Semesi Liu getting over, and a Stephen Broome penalty goal saw the lead out to 20 with five minutes left in the opening stanza.
As time wound down, it looked as if the Black and Whites would be the first team into the grand final heading into halftime with a 26-0 lead thanks to another try to William Charles, but the momentum turned with the break in play.
With five minutes gone in the second half, the Black and Whites lost Jarrad Williams to the sin bin while Kane Simpson from DPC followed suit, but the Roosters were able to make the most of the extra space.
Two tries to Jonathon Sila either side of one to Cameron Lyons saw the lead cut back to 12 points with 25 minutes remaining.
Another two quick tries to DPC, with Josh Veivers and Guy Thompson both finding their way overlooked set to set up a grandstand finish with the scores level with 10 minutes remaining.
That wasn't the end of the drama as Chris Latu crossed for the Black and Whites, but after the siren sounded, Stephen Broome had the chance to give his side the one-point win but missed to the left to see DPC Roosters advance with a 32-31 victory.
DPC coach Ben Jeffery felt that both sides would be disappointed with how they played either side of halftime.
"We were disappointed with our first half, and I think they'd be disappointed with their second half," he said.
"I thought they were really clinical in the first half, getting to their kicks and throwing good shape at us. We were giving them a lot of ball and made it extremely hard for ourselves."
With three tries in the space of 10 minutes at the start of the second half, Jeffery knew that a positive start to the second 40 would be the only way they would be able to get back into the game.
"We had to do something quickly. Otherwise, they could have just grinded us, and we would have had to play ridiculous footy, throwing it everywhere trying to catch up," he said. "They are a quality team, and they aren't minor premiers for no reason, we got them by a point in the end, and we were extremely lucky to do so."
