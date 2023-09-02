The Area News
Yoogali SC defeat Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:54pm
It was an extra special win at Solar Mad Stadium for the Yoogali SC as they secured the league title and promotion with a victory over Brindabella Blues.

