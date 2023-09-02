It was an extra special win at Solar Mad Stadium for the Yoogali SC as they secured the league title and promotion with a victory over Brindabella Blues.
The home side was gunning for 10 straight wins in Griffith and looked the better of the sides in the opening exchanges.
It was long after a strong penalty shout that the Yoogali side was able to hit the front as Mason Donadel rose at the near post to head home a Darren Bailey corner for an important one-goal lead.
The momentum continued to go the way of the home side as Josh De Rossi, Bailey, and Joey Preece had good chances to extend that lead, but it wasn't to be, as the Yoogali side went in with a 1-0 lead.
There were another couple of good chances in the early stages of the first half, but the finishing product wasn't quite there as Brindabella tried to force their way back into the game.
It wasn't to be, however, as Yoogali SC have a new page in their history book as they secured the Capital Premier League title for 2023 and promotion into the National Premier League competition with a 1-0 victory.
For spearhead Bailey, who returned to the club after a couple of seasons away, it was a special moment that he won't forget.
"We are lucky that we play in the best league that this city has to offer, and now we have managed to one-up that and managed to get into the top league that this city has ever seen," he said.
"They had it a few years ago (with the Rhinos), but now we get to represent and get our club into NPL1.
"It's great for the city to have a pathway for the young players to go through, and it's super from the club to get us to where we needed to go."
The home form has been what has secured the title for the Yoogali SC side, and Bailey was thrilled that his side was able to pick up their 30th point at home alone.
"Home is everything, and I put a big emphasis on being the best team at home all year," he said.
"The boys brought into it, and we turned it into the fortress that we set out at the very start of the year to do."
It was a good day for the Yoogali side as the under-23s were able to secure a top-two finish with goals to Kaide Castle and Jake Fattore, setting up a 2-1 win over the Blues, which saw Yoogali leapfrog them into the second-chance position.
