The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yenda prune farmer, Peter Raccanello, concerned over possible Varroa Mite restrictions change as pollination looms

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yenda prune farmer Peter Raccanello says he is concerned about potential further restgrictions as a result of the Varroa mite outbreak, with many crops such as plums and prunes now in need of pollination. Picture by Allan Wilson
Yenda prune farmer Peter Raccanello says he is concerned about potential further restgrictions as a result of the Varroa mite outbreak, with many crops such as plums and prunes now in need of pollination. Picture by Allan Wilson

The volatility of the Varroa Mite outbreak affecting the MIA has left growers anxious and uncertain, with pollination for many crops just around the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.