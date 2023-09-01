The Area News
The annual Multicultural Festival is lined up for October 14, with a day of food, entertainment and heritage

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:30pm
President of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's Multicultural Council are getting ready for the 15th annual Multicultural Festival, landing in Memorial Park on October 14 for a day of delicious food, entertainment and heritage.

