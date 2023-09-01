Griffith's Multicultural Council are getting ready for the 15th annual Multicultural Festival, landing in Memorial Park on October 14 for a day of delicious food, entertainment and heritage.
The multicultural festival will be setting up in the park from 10.30, beginning with the traditional flag parade - representing all countries involved in the council and the festival.
Organiser and president of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca said that she was looking forward to the event.
"Hopefully it will be really great like last year, or even better ... we're just letting people know it's on and trying to get some marketing out there. It's going to be a great day." she said.
"We always have to have the flag parade, we'll start off with that and then have entertainment as we usually do. That won't change much, there'll be diverse food stalls as well."
She encouraged cooks and food-lovers interesting in running their food stall to get in touch with the Multicultural Council.
"I think it'll be a really lovely day for people. It'll be a nice day out to feel the energy of the town."
While some weeks ago, the Multicultural Council had planned to hold a special parade up and down Banna Avenue in conjunction with the festival - however Griffith City Council put an end to it, declining any support or permission to host the parade.
Ms La Rocca said it was a 'blessing in disguise' due to the struggle of organising such a large-scale project.
"It was all good when we were talking about it but then you have to put it together," she said.
"Next year for sure, look forward to that. We'll choose a day soon and work towards that."
Stallholders and festivalgoers can get in touch with the Multicultural Council at their facebook page.
