Volunteers, Marian students team to support Legacy Week

By Allan Wilson
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Legacy members Graham Young and Di Kelly manning the stall at Griffith Bunnings. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith Legacy members, volunteers and Marian Catholic students came together in force to seek donations for Legacy week.

