Griffith Legacy members, volunteers and Marian Catholic students came together in force to seek donations for Legacy week.
A stall held at Bunnings proved quite successful, with some 20 Legacy bears and a number of badges sold by around midday on Friday.
"It's been very good, with great support from the community. I would say we are up on donations from last year, with many bears and badges sold," member Graham Young said.
"The cost of living makes things hard but we take what we can. It's been fantastic having the school students making their way around town to help the cause."
Joining Mr Young was Griffith Legacy community service leader Di Kelly who said she believes the interest has gone up this year due to the charity's100th anniversary, along with the torch being carried around the region.
READ MORE
"I actually took some people from Griffith to Wagga to see the torch relay - it was an absolutely fantastic experience. I think it's conjured up the spirit of what we are all about and we are very appreciative to the community for the donations."
On Banna Avenue, volunteers Loretta Walsh and Anne Veenhuizen were manning the stall at Kooyoo Plaza, and said they had seen reasonable interest but down slightly from previous years.
"It used to be that we would do a cake stall and sell donated fruit and vegetables. That would bring a lot of people in, especially around morning tea," Ms Walsh said.
"Unfortunately - like a lot of charities - members are getting older and it takes a lot of preparation with the baking and organising.
"But we are very grateful to those who have brought bears and raffle tickets as it all goes towards a great cause. I'm also especially proud of Marian students who have also helped."
