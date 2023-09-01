TransGrid power lines to go overhead

A parliamentary inquiry has recommended that power lines for TransGrid's VNI West project go overhead, rather than underground as some pushed for - to the anger of Member for Murray Helen Dalton.
While a NSW Upper House inquiry asked whether the lines could be placed underground, the inquiry ultimately recommended against that motion and advised that the lines should be built above ground - cutting through farmland in the Murray and Riverina.
Mrs Dalton said that the lines should go underground in accordance with best practice.
"Even before this inquiry began, Chris Minns had already said on Sydney radio that undergrounding these power lines would be too expensive," she said.
"Now we have an inquiry report that recommends exactly what the Premier wanted all along ... International best practice shows these power lines must be put under the ground."
Committee members noted a substantial additional cost and delays as reasons not to put the lines underground, estimating that underground cables could extend the project for up to five years - potentially taking the timeline to 2031 before completion.
TransGrid estimated that the 5 billion dollar project could blow out to a massive $17 billion if the lines were to go underground, tripling the budget that has already gone past it's initial plan.
Mrs Dalton expressed concern for farmers in the Murray and Riverina, citing the increased fire risk of overhead power lines.
"They start fires, and what's more, fire-fighting rules say that fires cannot be fought in areas where these power lines are situated. Are we seriously meant to sit back and watch our farms burn?"
Greens spokeswoman and committee member Cate Faehrmann agreed with detractors.
"It was clear that the government had already made up its mind before this Inquiry had even started, which is extremely disappointing for affected communities," she said.
"I was convinced by the evidence that overhead transmission lines pose in terms of bushfire risk alone to not support overhead transmission lines, especially considering that NSW will be experiencing more severe and frequent fires in the future."
