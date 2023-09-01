The Area News
A NSW inquiry has determined that TransGrid's VNI West power lines will go overhead, rather than underground

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:30am
TransGrid power lines to go overhead
TransGrid power lines to go overhead

A parliamentary inquiry has recommended that power lines for TransGrid's VNI West project go overhead, rather than underground as some pushed for - to the anger of Member for Murray Helen Dalton.

