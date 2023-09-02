The Area News
Mark Laurence O'Dwyer fined over $5000 in Griffith Local Court

By Staff Reporters
September 2 2023 - 10:00am
Truck driver fined for logbook discrepancies, driving with drugs in system
Failure to fill out a logbook correctly has left a Darlington Point truck driver over $4500 out of pocket in fines.

