Truck driver fined for logbook discrepancies, driving with drugs in system

Failure to fill out a logbook correctly has left a Darlington Point truck driver over $4500 out of pocket in fines.
Mark Laurence O'Dwyer pled guilty to nine charges in the Griffith Local Court on August 30 for incidents dating between October 2022 and April this year.
The charges include making false or misleading entries in a work record and not recording information as prescribed.
The 52-year-old was also fined $750 and disqualified for six months after he was discovered driving with meth in his system.
According to documents tendered to the court, around 8.30am on January 13 at Middleton Grange, O'Dwyer was driving a white Kenworth B-double on Fifteenth Avenue when he was stopped by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
Following a positive reading for methamphetamine, he was taken to Green Valley Police Station where a secondary positive oral fluid test led to him being prohibited from driving.
O'Dwyer told officers he had smoked meth 24 to 48 hours prior.
The court heard he had been nabbed for a similar offence while driving a car several years ago that led to a six-month disqualification.
His solicitor Jack Buster asked the court to consider the financial ramifications to his client and their family.
"He has been undergoing drug testing from his employer which have shown negative results. His employer has stated he is a good driver now down to working three days per week."
But Magistrate Trevor Khan pointed out there are people who have driven their entire lives without a record like O'Dwyer's.
"There have been very hard-working drivers who have ended up wrapped around trees because of insignificant breaks recorded in logbooks," he said.
"The message has to get out to the broader community that there are requirements and people have to obey them."
With regards to driving with illicit drugs in his system, Mr Khan told O'Dwyer he could expect the penalty, and length of time to increase if he faced court again.
