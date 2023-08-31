The Kooyoo Street kiosk went bright yellow today for the return of Daffodil Day, one of the Cancer Council's premiere charities.
Daffodil Day is a major charity event for the foundation, selling yellow daffodils, pins, bracelets and all sorts of other trinkets to help promote hope and raise money for cancer research and support services.
However, the day hasn't been seen in Griffith for the last three years as COVID-19 and other hurdles prevented it from returning - until now, when Griffith Relay for Life and the Cancer Council proudly set up shop for a triumphant return.
While the biannual Griffith Relay for Life is having an off-year in 2023, organiser Tammy Hirst said they were keen to keep up the momentum and get involved in cancer support in other ways.
"We've got to do our bit either way," said Ms Hirst.
"Cancer Council NSW is a huge investor for research projects, and that's why people get behind them ... we've had comments this morning about how important research is, and support, and we're doing everything we can to fight back," added Grant Hearn.
READ MORE
Brianna Carracher from the Cancer Council said she was thrilled to have it back in town, and had seen a very positive response.
"It's our first year back having daffodils, so it's wonderfull to be back here in the community ... it's so special to be a part of," she said.
"At the end of the day, it's just being back out in the community and raising awareness ... every dollar does help, and the daffodils are a symbol of hope. That's what we like to celebrate."
The money raised will go back to the Cancer Council, but Ms Carracher said that they were definitely investing locally in programs like the Lilier Lodge and patient transport programs to help lighten the load for rural and regional patients.
The day is aiming to raise 1 million dollars across the country in 2023.
Donations can be made at the Griffith Relay for Life facebook page or at daffodilday.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.