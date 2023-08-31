The Area News
After three years, Daffodil Day has returned to Griffith streets to raise money for cancer research

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 31 2023
From left to right: Grant Hearn, Brianna Carracher and Tammy Hirst with some very hopeful flowers. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Kooyoo Street kiosk went bright yellow today for the return of Daffodil Day, one of the Cancer Council's premiere charities.

