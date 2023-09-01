Gallery's new exhibition marks major milestone
To celebrate four decades, Griffith Regional Art Gallery has opened a community exhibition looking back on artists, patrons and supporters who have contributed to help make the cultural institution a success. A gala night celebrating the anniversary will be hosted on September 9. The exhibition runs until September 26.
Pop-up art exhibition opens on Yambil Street
For September, Australian Ant Art takes centre stage at the Rooms of Requirement, where molten aluminum meets ant hills. The exhibition opens at 5.30pm on Friday.
Memorial Quest begins on Friday night
The Music Club of Griffith will begin their annual quest to give the city's youngest musicians the chance to broaden their musical horizon on Friday. Doors at the Griffith Regional Theatre open at 7pm, and tickets begin at $14.
Griffith artists displaying their talents from Saturday
Kurrajong's clients will be displaying their artwork on Banna Avenue for the next month. The art has been created through a program facilitated by Western Riverina Community College and will be on show for the next month at Kurrajong's Banna Avenue office. Entry is by gold coin donation. The exhibition opens on September 2 from 10am until midday.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Weekend nightlife around the city
Alex Pietro take the stage at Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Sporties Club hosts Tony L from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch Duble at 7.30pm, Saturday. Casual Sax perform at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. DJs Ciri and Rossi will be spinning tunes for the Area Hotel's White Party on Saturday night.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
