The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Longest-serving former Murrumbidgee mayor, Phillip Wells, honoured at August 22 meeting

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Council's former mayor, Phillip Wells, accepts the outstanding service award from mayor Ruth McRae on August 22. Picture supplied
Murrumbidgee Council's former mayor, Phillip Wells, accepts the outstanding service award from mayor Ruth McRae on August 22. Picture supplied

Murrumbidgee Council's longest serving mayor, Phillip Wells, was honored with a special award to mark his 20 years of service to local government earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.