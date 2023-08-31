Murrumbidgee Council's longest serving mayor, Phillip Wells, was honored with a special award to mark his 20 years of service to local government earlier this month.
Mr Wells, who moved to Darlington Point in 1987 from Griffith to lease the iconic Punt Hotel, was elected as a councillor in the late 90s before he was elected to the rank of deputy mayor and then mayor in 2004.
He held the top leadership role until 2014.
At the August ordinary meeting of council, Mayor Ruth McRae awarded Mr Wells with an outstanding service award for his service as mayor of both the former Murrumbidgee Shire Council and the current Murrumbidgee Council.
"I think 20 years of engagement and leadership is a meritorious achievement and something not to be underestimated," mayor Ruth McRae told the meeting on August 22.
"The community of Darlington Point and the former council have been extremely lucky to have him. He went above and beyond what was expected and has left an outstanding legacy."
Mr Wells, who retired from council at the last local government election, said he was both surprised and grateful for the award.
"It was an interesting time to be on council, especially with the structural change after the amalgamation, and I think we achieved much," Mr Wells said.
Among those achievements, he is particularly proud of improvements to the condition of roads in the LGA, increasing the growth and prosperity of Coleambally and Darlington Point, and seeing the rebuilding of the levy embankment around Darlington Point to combat flooding.
"I wanted to do something to improve the shire's facilities but of course, I was not able to do that alone and had excellent support from staff and fellow councillors," he said.
"Being able to maintain council's assets on the behalf of ratepayers, maintain the road network to an acceptable standard, and providing both bore water and sustainable drinking water for both townships were also highlights during my time."
