A man has died after being critically injured in a roof collapse on a Riverina property.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Fishers Lane at Barellan on Wednesday afternoon following reports a roof had collapsed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said upon arrival, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District found a 38-year-old man who had been critically injured in the incident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to the scene where they treated the 38-year-old man. However, police confirmed died at the scene.
Safework NSW has been notified in relation to the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
