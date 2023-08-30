The Area News
The ADF is touring the Riverina's high schools and clubs to talk career pathways for upcoming school-leavers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 30 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 6:30pm
Adecco event staff member Amiee Costin with Chief Petty Officer Craig Davis practising their interviews on the bus. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Australian Defence Force is taking their newest vehicle out for a spin in the Riverina, with the Mobile ADF Careers Centre bus touring around the MIA and the region to discuss career pathways with school-leavers.

