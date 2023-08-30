The Australian Defence Force is taking their newest vehicle out for a spin in the Riverina, with the Mobile ADF Careers Centre bus touring around the MIA and the region to discuss career pathways with school-leavers.
The MACC bus has been touring the entire Riverina, visiting high schools and clubs to discuss and promote defence force careers for young people wondering about their next options once they leave school and enter the workforce.
Chief Petty Officer Craig Davis explained the current incentives and programs that the ADF is offering.
Those programs range from university scholarships with guaranteed employment on completion to a gap-year career option that he said was their most popular offering due to a no-commitment policy.
"We're trying to highlight what pathways we've got for the ADF to any potential candidates, high school students - even down to year nine - to give the ADF great exposure," he said.
"We've also got general entry pathways, where you can join at 17 as long as you have a pass in basic English and Maths ... Key jobs at the moment are marine technicians, electrical technicians as well as communications."
READ MORE
In addition to simply discussing potential career pathways, the bus also has booths where they can conduct quick interviews in order to streamline the process later on.
He added that the labour shortage affecting so many workplaces had definitely impacted the defence force, prompting them to take the initiative and make sure that they could reach those further out from the capital cities.
"We're all struggling for numbers to fill vacant positions, so the easy way for the Defence Force to do it is to go on the road and promote exactly what we do," he said.
"They might just go 'I've never thought about that' but with 320 jobs, there's many jobs available for everybody."
The bus will be taking off to Temora, Harden and Yass to wrap up the tour before returning to Canberra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.