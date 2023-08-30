Kurrajong Griffith and Leeton have entered the sports arena, joining a new mixed social netball competition.
The Kurrajong Krushers, comprised of clients from Leeton, Griffith and Narrandera, are connecting with the community and showcasing what those with disabilities can achieve.
Already the competition has attracted a sizable fan-base over the past five weeks.
Kurrajong Narrandera team leader, Rosemary Orr, says she reached out to Kurrajong Griffith and Leeton as soon as she heard the competition was in the works.
"I saw on Facebook the Narrandera competition was starting so I contacted the president of the netball association and explained our side of things. After a few negotiations, the netball association added us into the competition," Ms Orr said.
Players initially joined from Narrandera and Leeton, with Griffith coming on board soon after.
"Since they began, their skill levels have improved so much," Ms Orr said.
"Each week our community following is increasing and we are getting other clients requesting support to come and watch, including unrostered staff."
Money raised from Kurrajong's recycling enterprise has aided the purchase of bibs, balls and whistles for netball practise to occur in the office.
Kurrajong outreach services manager, Deanne Bolesta, said the benefits to come from having a team in the competition extends far beyond just the players.
"The community was able to see the value and role people of all abilities have, and it's a great learning opportunity for everyone," she said.
"For players, it's improved teamwork and communication. The community coming to support them, the cheering, the self esteem, and being part of a team are just some of the many positives that come out of this. The whole town is talking about it."
