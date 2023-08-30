This weekend could be one that goes into the Yoogali SC history book as a single point will assure them of the of the Capital Premier League title.
They will return home this weekend to take on Brindabella Blues at Solar Mad Stadium, knowing that even a draw would not only give them the silverware but also promotion into the National Premier League with West Canberra Wanderers set to move in another direction.
While in recent weeks Yoogali's form hasn't been quite where it was during the middle stages of the season, their home record has been what has held them in first place heading into their final game.
From the nine previous home games this season, they are yet to drop a single point, so they will be hoping to extend that streak to 10 games in what will likely be their last home game of the season, with finals games set to all be playing in Canberra.
The best goal-scoring and defensive record has helped Yoogali into a position where even with a draw and Queanbeyan winning both of their games this weekend, the City side would need a 23-goal turnaround to overtake Yoogali on goal difference.
The strength of Yoogali's attack has been on show all season and is shown with Darren Bailey, Joe Preece and Josh De Rossi sitting inside the top 10 of the goal-scoring for the competition, with Bailey sitting in second place with 17 goals for the season.
It will be an important weekend for the under-23s as well, with a victory able to lift them into second place and give them a second chance when finals get underway next weekend.
The under-23s will get the action underway on Saturday at 1:30pm while first grade will kick off at 4pm.
