The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This weekend could be one that goes into the Yoogali SC history book as a single point will assure them of the of the Capital Premier League title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.