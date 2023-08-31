The Area News
Declan Lorenzo Morandin sentenced to two-year community corrections order

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 10:00am
Driver who jumped irrigation canal sentenced for high-range drink driving
Driver who jumped irrigation canal sentenced for high-range drink driving

A man who jumped an irrigation channel in a car while heavily intoxicated has been handed a two-year community corrections order.

