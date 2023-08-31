Driver who jumped irrigation canal sentenced for high-range drink driving

A man who jumped an irrigation channel in a car while heavily intoxicated has been handed a two-year community corrections order.
Declan Lorenzo Morandin pled guilty in the Griffith Local Court on August 30 where he was convicted of high-range drink driving that led to a crash near Tharbogang.
According to documents tendered to the court, the 27-year-old was at the Coro Club on April 22 where he consumed a number of drinks over several hours.
At around 11pm, he left the club and drove his 2004 Volvo XC90 west, approaching the intersection of Combe and Lakes Roads where he smashed through a guard rail, ploughing through bush-land before launching the car across a canal.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene a short time later where Morandin told officers he had attempted to drive home to Nericon before blacking out.
After being taken to Griffith Base Hospital, a blood test was drawn which revealed a high range reading of 0.191.
Morandin's lawyer Belinda Chapman told the court the incident was out of character for her client, saying he and his family were 'shaken' by the incident.
"He had just finished the grape harvest and had decided to celebrate at the club. He later called his father to say he was catching the courtesy bus, but continued to drink. He can't remember driving the vehicle until it ended up in the canal," Ms Chapman said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said regardless of Morandin's remorse, he was lucky the consequences were not more severe.
"Everyone with a drivers' licence knows they can't drink and drive. You don't need to do the traffic offenders program to know that," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan said people of good character could end up killing people if they driving while intoxicated and that the likely result was jail.
"I've seen young men from otherwise good families and backgrounds have to do that and it's something that changes them forever. It's a terrible burden, but it's the only way to get the message out there," Mr Khan said.
In addition to a two-year community corrections order, Morandin was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for nine months. Morandin will also serve 24 months using an interlock licence.
