The first spot in the Group 20 first-grade grand final will go on the line this weekend when the Black and Whites take on DPC Roosters at the Solar Mad Stadium.
The Black and Whites come into the game after having the first week of finals off by virtue of finishing as minor premiers, while the Roosters will take plenty of confidence from being the first side to knock off Leeton on home soil.
They will have to match that effort this weekend, with the Panthers currently unbeaten on home soil in 2023.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka is excited by the prospect of playing this weekend and play some September footy and feels his side are well positioned after having the weekend off last weekend.
"It was good to have the weekend off, but we still did plenty of work at training preparing as if we were playing last week," he said.
"It was a boost for us just to have the opportunity to work on the things we need to be better."
While the Panthers were able to pick up the two wins over the Roosters in the regular season, Lavaka knows that finals football is a different beast.
"That's in the past those two wins earlier in the season," he said.
"They are a quality team; we have to turn up. They will be coming ready to roll on Sunday."
After what has been a taxing season, Lavaka was pleased to report that his side is heading into the finals with a clean bill of health.
Sunday will be a big day for the club, with four of their five sides playing for a place in the Group 20 Grand Final in two week's time.
Lavaka said it shows the club is in a strong position.
"That is a massive thing for the club," he said.
"That is a reward back to the players, and they have all worked hard for it and deserve it. It's full credit to the players."
Meanwhile, in the minor semi-final, Leeton will look to avoid going out in straight sets when they head out to Wade Park to take on Yenda.
The Leeton side will be able to welcome back forwards Rhys Wilesmith and Todd Prest, who missed the clash with the Roosters after having niggles heading into the game.
The major semi-final will get underway on Sunday at 2.35pm.
