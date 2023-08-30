The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites take on DPC Roosters in Group 20 First Grade Major Semi FInal

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first spot in the Group 20 first-grade grand final will go on the line this weekend when the Black and Whites take on DPC Roosters at the Solar Mad Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.